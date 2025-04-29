Powering Shared Prosperity Across Our Region

By Valencia McClure, President, Pepco Region, & Nicole Quiroga, President and CEO, GWHCC

Each year, the Greater Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s Business Expo brings together the people and ideas that shape our region’s economic future. It’s a powerful hub that connects local Hispanic businesses with the clients, capital, and connections they need to scale, resulting in measurable growth for the entire Washington metro area.

According to Nielsen, if the U.S. Hispanic market were its own country, it would rank among the top 20 global economies. That influence is felt here at home, where one of the nation’s fastest-growing Hispanic markets is building jobs, driving innovation, and strengthening our region’s competitive edge. For companies like Pepco, this represents a unique opportunity to support local, diverse suppliers while fostering an inclusive economy that benefits everyone.

The Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative (SLEI) reports that over 5 million Latino-owned businesses nationwide generate over $800 billion in annual revenue. Together, Pepco and the Chamber are ensuring those businesses have the access and support they need to grow and, in turn, help others succeed.

The Greater Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s sole mission is to help small businesses find success through networking, advocacy, education, and access to capital. We pride ourselves on building meaningful relationships with partners like Pepco, for example, to support small businesses in the region by providing them with opportunities to enhance and elevate their businesses.

For Pepco, these types of partnerships and work with local, diverse suppliers strengthen our ability to complete significant infrastructure projects and enhance the energy experience for our customers, ultimately supporting record reliability for our customers in the region. But just as importantly, they help create jobs in our industry that allow for reinvestment and upward career mobility.

Along with Pepco’s parent company, Exelon, we’re investing in local startups to help businesses grow and fuel job creation. Through Exelon’s Empowerment Academy, our team mentors small companies so they can better compete for contracts and expand their footprint.

Our region thrives when opportunity is within reach for all. Whether starting or leading a multigenerational enterprise, you deserve access to the tools, capital, and networks that unlock potential. The Chamber’s annual Business Expo proves what’s possible when we unite with purpose and invest in the people and businesses shaping our shared future. Because when our communities succeed, we all move forward.