CHL celebrates its 20th anniversary

The Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute recently celebrated its 20th anniversary with a gala event held at the prestigious Waldorf Astoria hotel in Washington, DC. The theme of the event was «Advancing the Hispanic Community’s Diversity of Thought,» highlighting the organization’s commitment to fostering a wide range of perspectives within the Hispanic community.

During the ceremony, Representative J Luis Correa and Lindsey Graham were honored with the Leadership Awards for their outstanding contributions to the Hispanic community. Additionally, Cesar Prieto and Gabriella Bofelli received the Ambassador awards in recognition of their efforts to promote understanding and collaboration between different communities.

The founder and chairman of CHLI, Lincoln Diaz-Balart, delivered the main remarks at the event. In his speech, Diaz-Balart emphasized that CHLI is the leading organization established by Members of Congress to drive the economic progress of the 60 million-strong U.S. Hispanic community. He highlighted the organization's dedication to social responsibility and global competitiveness as key pillars of its mission.