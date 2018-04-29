ADVERTISING   BUSCAR
Total éxito del XXIII Capitol Forum Anual de HACU

En el Washington Marriott Metro Hotel y en el Edificio Rayburn del Congreso, el 9 y 10 de abril.

Algunos de los estudiantes participantes en el Plenary Luncheon, quienes luego visitaron varias oficinas congresionales abogando por la Agenda Legislativa de HACU y las 435 instituciones que sirven a los hispanos.
El doctor Antonio R. Flores. presidente y director de HACU (der.) es acompañado por los miembros del Governing Board el 9 de abril en el Washington Marriott Hotel.
James Manning, Under Secretary of Department of Education, al micrófono, en el almuerzo del 9 de abril. Le escuchan Félix V. Matos Rodríguez, presidente Governing Board; Timothy P. White, PhD, The California State University System (CSU); y Dane Linn, V.P. Business Roundtable.
Durante la Recepción “Honoring the Champions of Higher Education in Congress” en el edificio Rayburn del Congreso, el galardonado Rubén Kihuen, Congresista de Nevada, conversa con estudiantes. Tambien fueron premiados los congresistas: Carlos Curvelo e Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, de Florida; y Will Hurd, de Texas.
Miembros de HACU: (de izq.) Amy Jiménez, Directora Western States Legislative Affairs de HACU; Sandra “Sandy” Espinoza Halt; Luis Maldonado, Chief Advocacy Officer; María Alvarez; y Alicia Díaz, Executive Director Legislative Affairs.
Félix V. Matos Rodríguez, PhD presidente de HACU Governing Board y presidente de Queens College CUNY.
James Manning, Under Secretary Department of Education y Acting COO of Federal Student Loan (izq.), conversa con Luis Maldonado, Chief Advocacy Officer de HACU (der.).
De izq.: Félix V. Matos Rodríguez; Dane Linn; Timothy P. White, PhD; James Manning, Under Secretary Department of Education; y Antonio R. Flores, presidente y director de HACU.
Grupo musical durante la recepción el 10 de abril en el Edificio Rayburn del Congreso.
Participantes al almuerzo, escuchan a Antonio R. Flores, presidente y director de HACU.

La Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU) celebró el XXIII Capitol Forum Anual, en el Washington Marriott Metro Hotel y en el Edificio Rayburn del Congreso, el 9 y 10 de abril. Contaron con la visita de los miembros del Governing Board:

Michael D. Amiridis, U of Illinois: Andrew Sund, Heritage U; Howard Gillman, U of California; Félix V. Matos Rodríguez, Queens College; Tomás D. Morales, California State U.; Joe Mella, Goldman Sachs; Beatriz Joseph, Palo Alto College; Olga Hugelmeyer, Elizabeth PS; Carlos M. Padin Bibiloni, U Metropolitana; Franklyn M. Casale, St. Thomas U.; María Harper-Marinick, Maricopa County Community College; Monte E. Pérez, Los Angeles Mission College; y Antonio R. Flores, President & CEO HACU.

