Total éxito del XXIII Capitol Forum Anual de HACU

En el Washington Marriott Metro Hotel y en el Edificio Rayburn del Congreso, el 9 y 10 de abril.
La Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU) celebró el XXIII Capitol Forum Anual, en el Washington Marriott Metro Hotel y en el Edificio Rayburn del Congreso, el 9 y 10 de abril. Contaron con la visita de los miembros del Governing Board:
Michael D. Amiridis, U of Illinois: Andrew Sund, Heritage U; Howard Gillman, U of California; Félix V. Matos Rodríguez, Queens College; Tomás D. Morales, California State U.; Joe Mella, Goldman Sachs; Beatriz Joseph, Palo Alto College; Olga Hugelmeyer, Elizabeth PS; Carlos M. Padin Bibiloni, U Metropolitana; Franklyn M. Casale, St. Thomas U.; María Harper-Marinick, Maricopa County Community College; Monte E. Pérez, Los Angeles Mission College; y Antonio R. Flores, President & CEO HACU.
