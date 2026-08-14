Community Colleges and OPM Partnerships are key to America's workforce Future.

Metro

Access to affordable higher education opened doors that otherwise would not have existed.

This July, one of the most significant higher education reforms in decades officially took effect. The new Workforce Pell program now allows eligible students to use Pell Grants for high-quality, short-term workforce training programs, reshaping the options available to Americans pursuing postsecondary education. As students advance their studies in the fall, many will be among the first to benefit from this new opportunity. But Workforce Pell's success will depend on whether colleges can quickly deliver flexible, career-focused programs that meet the needs of students and employers alike.

Public-private partnerships between community colleges and Online Program Managers (OPMs) can help meet that challenge, as discussed in our new ALLvanza study, “How Community College eLearning Partnerships Can Prepare Americans for the Future of Work.”

ANUNCIO

Community colleges have long been engines of opportunity, especially for working adults, first-generation students, and those seeking new careers. I know this firsthand. Growing up in a small town in Central Washington as a first-generation college student, access to affordable higher education opened doors that otherwise would not have existed. Yet too often, academic programs have struggled to keep pace with changing workforce needs, leaving graduates with credentials that don't always translate into jobs.

That's where partnerships come in. Online learning providers help colleges design, deliver, and scale online and hybrid programs by providing expertise in digital instruction, technology, student support, and recruitment. These partnerships allow colleges to maintain academic control while leveraging private-sector innovation to better serve students.

With Workforce Pell now in effect, colleges will face growing demand for short-term, workforce-aligned programs.

Partnerships help institutions respond in several important ways. First, they strengthen program relevance by connecting colleges with employers to develop curricula aligned with rapidly evolving industries such as healthcare, advanced manufacturing, clean energy, and technology.

Additionally, they expand institutional capacity. Community colleges often operate with limited resources, and partnerships enable them to scale high-quality programs without bearing the full cost of development and delivery. They also create stronger pathways to employment by integrating internships, apprenticeships, and employer partnerships that connect students directly to career opportunities.

Finally, they support regional economic growth. When colleges can quickly deliver training aligned with local workforce needs, students gain access to good-paying careers while employers gain the skilled workers they need.

The stakes are high. Artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, and other emerging technologies are transforming the economy faster than traditional academic models can adapt. Short-term credentials and flexible online learning are becoming essential tools for helping Americans gain new skills throughout their careers.

Community colleges, supported by partnerships and OPMs, are uniquely positioned to lead this transformation.

But realizing this potential will require action. Policymakers must establish clear, consistent regulatory frameworks that support innovation while protecting students. Colleges should be empowered to pursue partnerships that enhance their capabilities and support skills-based training programs. Consistent with this approach, the Department of Education has previously issued guidance recognizing bundled service arrangements between colleges and education providers.

Now, Congress should provide long-term certainty by codifying that bundled services framework into law. Doing so would give colleges the confidence to invest in innovative partnerships that expand access and help Workforce Pell achieve its full promise.

At its core, this is about more than higher education policy—it's about expanding economic opportunity. Americans need accessible, affordable pathways to good jobs, and colleges need the flexibility to build programs that reflect today's economy.

When higher education institutions, employers, technology partners, and policymakers work together, Workforce Pell can become more than a new funding program—it can become a catalyst for preparing the next generation of American workers.