Draco Rosa este sábado en el Howard Theatre

Con una exitosa carrera, Draco Rosa ha recorrido todo el mundo, llenando lugares de prestigio y alcanzando una base de fans muy sólida. Ingresado en el Salón de la Fama de los compositores latinos en 2016, Draco Rosa recibió el título honorífico de Humanidades y Administración de Empresas de la Universidad del Sagrado Corazón (USC) en Puerto Rico por su carrera como cantante y también por sus logros como compositor, músico, empresario y filántropo. El artista ganador de múltiples premios GRAMMY y Latin GRAMMY escribió y produjo varios singles de Ricky Martin incluyendo “María”, “La Vida Loca”, “La Copa de La Vida” y “She Bangs”, así como otros éxitos clásicos como “Más y Más”. Este 26 de octubre y después de 8 años lanzó su primer álbum de estudio llamado “Monte Sagrado”, del cual se desprendieron “333”, Dentro de Ti” y “2nite 2nite”, primeros adelantos musicales.

“Frantic, dense and loud, ‘Monte Sagrado’ is jammed to the edges with exuberant challenge, emotional exposure and visceral twists in the writing and performance. It is, for me, the best album Rosa has ever made. It is certainly one of the honest records you will hear this year — at any volume, in any language.”

– ROLLING STONE

“Monte Sagrado is angry, thankful, brutally honest and poetic. The songs, which discuss death, love, gratitude and redemption, are arranged in a thrashing, hard-rock format. The music represents Rosa today, both musically and personally — and he makes no apologies about it.”

– BILLBOARD

“Monte Sagrado is radical, in its way a kindred spirit to 1994’s Vagabundo. Draco Rosa is at the peak of his creative powers here, throwing off the shackles of sickness, doubt, and horror to embrace his recovering body and mind as sacred. The aggression is warranted, the raw energy a blessing, the darkness a gateway to hard-won joy. Monte Sagrado, like Rosa’s journey, is nothing less than transformative. Welcome back.”

– ALL MUSIC GUIDE

“Rosa has opted for what he’s uniquely driven by, rather than what’s currently popular. Guitar-heavy and melodically winding tracks like ‘333’ and ‘Tu Lado Oscuro’ speak to that embrace of healthy exuberance; they’re exploratory, and at times a bit wild. Even more pop-minded rock numbers – the celebratory ‘2 Nite 2 Nite,’ or ‘Que Se Joda el Dolor,’ where Rosa basically tells a difficult recovery process to fuck off – are injected with punk grit.”

– REMEZCLA

DRACO ROSA se presenta este sábado 1 de Diciembre en The Howard Theatre, entradas en Ticketmaster